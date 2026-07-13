FoodChain ID Expands AI Strategy with Intelligent Monitoring for Global Food & Beverage Companies

The trusted provider of tailored technology, insights and expertise in the food chain industry FoodChain ID Expands AI Strategy

New AI-powered solution brings regulatory, food safety, supply chain and customer data together to help organizations respond to emerging risks.

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodChain ID, a global leader in product innovation, food safety, quality and sustainability solutions, today unveiled the next step in its vision for connected intelligence: a new AI-powered risk intelligence solution that enables food and beverage companies to stop mitigating risk after the fact and start navigating it – making decisions with foresight rather than hindsight.

Designed for food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers and processors operating across complex supply chains, the solution brings together FoodChain ID's robust proprietary regulatory, food safety and compliance data with customer-specific information, trusted partner content and public data into a single, configurable intelligence platform.

Rather than requiring teams to search across disconnected systems and manually interpret changing regulations, supplier risks and food safety events, the solution continuously monitors emerging signals, uses AI-powered relevance filtering to prioritize what matters most and delivers actionable insights that support faster, more confident decision-making.

"Food companies don't have a shortage of data. They have a shortage of connected intelligence," said Jason Grimm, SVP Digital Solutions at FoodChain ID. "Our vision is to help organizations cut through the noise by delivering trusted, relevant intelligence that enables faster, more informed decisions across regulatory compliance, food safety and supply chain operations."

Marc Losito, VP, Regulatory Solutions at FoodChain ID, added: “Our AI isn't better because it's AI. It's better because it combines AI with decades of food and beverage expertise and relevance filtering. When customers rely on our solution, they are not relying on an algorithm, they are relying on human expertise at scale.”

Today's food and beverage organizations face growing complexity as regulatory requirements evolve, supply chains become more global and emerging risks develop faster than traditional monitoring processes can keep pace. As Melissa Kessler at ADM, a global leader in innovative solutions from nature, explained: "The amount of information is too large to be digestible.”

Every regulatory answer FoodChain ID delivers is backed by a team of more than 70 data specialists and regulatory scientists, including chemists, toxicologists, food safety experts and domain researchers who continuously monitor food additives, food contact materials, and emerging regulatory requirements across major global markets.

FoodChain ID’s curated data is built and continuously maintained by analysts with deep domain ownership, supported by a consulting panel of 25 specialists whose collective expertise spans decades of regulatory practice across Europe, United States, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

FoodChain ID's new solution addresses these challenges through three integrated capabilities:

• Risk Management: A configurable Risk Dashboard that provides a real-time view of regulatory, food safety and supply chain risks tailored to each organization's markets, ingredients and supplier portfolio.

• Threat Identification: AI-powered Risk Assessment that continuously analyzes changing information to identify emerging issues, prioritize actions and provide evidence-backed recommendations.

• Trusted Intelligence: Purpose-built for the food and beverage industry, the solution combines AI with FoodChain ID's proprietary datasets to deliver transparent, evidence-backed recommendations organizations can trust.

Unlike generic AI platforms, the solution is powered by FoodChain ID's extensive proprietary datasets, enabling transparent, evidence-backed recommendations designed for highly regulated environments. This foundation enables AI recommendations that are transparent, evidence-backed and designed for highly regulated environments.

The solution benefits from the collaboration with members of FoodChain ID's AI Innovation Lab, where leading global food and beverage companies work directly with product and data science teams to shape capabilities, validate use cases and guide future development before broader market availability.

The solution represents the next milestone in FoodChain ID's broader AI strategy, creating a connected intelligence ecosystem that helps organizations anticipate change, understand business impact and respond with confidence across the entire product lifecycle.

Organizations interested in learning more should visit www.foodchainid.com/ai.

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