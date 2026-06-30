Lane Reduction/Flagger Operation – County Highway D

*Weather permitting*

Beginning Monday, July 6, 2026, the Price County Highway Department will begin adding gravel lifts to various areas of County Highway D in the Town of Emery and the Town of Worcester.

The work zone will be from State Highway 13 to Birchwood Drive, approximately 10 miles.

County Highway D will be limited to one lane of traffic in the work zone from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm daily, expect major delays in the work zone, local traffic only please. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles per hour for the duration of the project.

Pulverization is scheduled to begin soon after and is expected to be completed in 2-3 weeks, paving to follow shortly after completion.

We ask for your patience through this much-needed project. Please allow extra time for your commute.

Thank you

Public Service Announcement