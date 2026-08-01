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Trail Closure – Flambeau ATV Trail – Town of Fifield

Trail Closure – Flambeau ATV Trail – Town of Fifield

 

On Monday, August 3, 2026 at 7:00 am, the Price County Highway Department will begin replacing a large culvert in the Town of Fifield, Price County, Wisconsin.  The Flambeau ATV Trail between Smith Rapids Road and State Highway 70 will be closed to through traffic at a point 1.5 miles west of Smith Rapids Road.  The project is expected to be completed by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. 

 

There will not be a marked detour for this closure, please use an alternate route.

 

Thank you


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Trail Closure – Flambeau ATV Trail – Town of Fifield

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