Trail Closure – Flambeau ATV Trail – Town of Fifield
Trail Closure – Flambeau ATV Trail – Town of Fifield
On Monday, August 3, 2026 at 7:00 am, the Price County Highway Department will begin replacing a large culvert in the Town of Fifield, Price County, Wisconsin. The Flambeau ATV Trail between Smith Rapids Road and State Highway 70 will be closed to through traffic at a point 1.5 miles west of Smith Rapids Road. The project is expected to be completed by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.
There will not be a marked detour for this closure, please use an alternate route.
Thank you
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