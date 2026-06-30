Apply now for AHA’s 2027 Quest for Quality Prize 

The AHA is accepting applications through Aug. 18 for the 2027 Quest for Quality Prize, which recognizes hospitals and health systems that provide safe patient- and family-centered care, work with community partners to improve population health, and lead innovation in enhancing quality and health outcomes. Awards will be presented to one winner and up to two finalists at the 2027 AHA Leadership Summit, July 18-20, in San Diego. LEARN MORE

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