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Derby Barracks / Multiple DUI's

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5003564 & 26A5003565

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller & Tpr Jacob Shores                        

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2026 @ 0142 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Searles Rd, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Cally Sanville                                         

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway near the intersection of East Hill Rd and Searles Rd, Troy, VT. Upon Troopers’ arrival, there was one vehicle off the roadway, operated by Griffin Marquis (20) of Derby and another on the roadway operated by Cally Sanville (19) of Derby. Both operators displayed indicators of impairment and were subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Both Marquis and Sanville were transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/14/2026 @ 0830    

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

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Derby Barracks / Multiple DUI's

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