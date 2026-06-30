Derby Barracks / Multiple DUI's
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5003564 & 26A5003565
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller & Tpr Jacob Shores
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/28/2026 @ 0142 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Searles Rd, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Cally Sanville
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway near the intersection of East Hill Rd and Searles Rd, Troy, VT. Upon Troopers’ arrival, there was one vehicle off the roadway, operated by Griffin Marquis (20) of Derby and another on the roadway operated by Cally Sanville (19) of Derby. Both operators displayed indicators of impairment and were subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Both Marquis and Sanville were transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2026 @ 0830
COURT: Orleans Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
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