Berlin Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3005643

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2026 @ 1636 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Baptist Street, Williamstown VT

VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering Another Person

ACCUSED: Sherry Barney

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Daisy Laflam

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Shaun Laflam

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/10/2026, at approximately 1636 hours, the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks was notified of a motor vehicle complaint on Baptist Street in Williamstown, VT. Troopers responded to the area and located the involved parties. Investigation determined that Barney had accelerated her vehicle towards both victims down the driveway. Barney was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/26/2026, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2026 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVALIABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.