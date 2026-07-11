Berlin Barracks / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3005643
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/10/2026 @ 1636 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Baptist Street, Williamstown VT
VIOLATION: Recklessly Endangering Another Person
ACCUSED: Sherry Barney
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Daisy Laflam
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Shaun Laflam
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/10/2026, at approximately 1636 hours, the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks was notified of a motor vehicle complaint on Baptist Street in Williamstown, VT. Troopers responded to the area and located the involved parties. Investigation determined that Barney had accelerated her vehicle towards both victims down the driveway. Barney was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/26/2026, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2026 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVALIABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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