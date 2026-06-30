The Covert Code Podcast Surpasses 200,000 Followers

Anna Covert, Podcaster, Forbes Author, Entrepreneur, Speaker The Covert Code Podcast with 200,000+ Followers The Solar Coaster Podcast with 60,000+ Followers

Anna Covert's Podcast Network Continues Rapid Growth

What began as conversations around digital marketing and technology has become a platform for sharing the stories, experiences, and expertise of remarkable people from many different industries.” — Anna Covert, Podcaster, Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital marketing strategist, Forbes Books author, and podcast host Anna Covert is celebrating another major milestone as The Covert Code Podcast has surpassed 200,000 followers across YouTube and other podcast platforms. At the same time, her second podcast, The Solar Coaster Podcast, has grown to more than 60,000 followers, demonstrating the expanding reach of Covert's educational and business-focused media network.Originally launched as a companion to Covert's Forbes Books publication, The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, the podcast has evolved into something much larger than its original vision."What began as conversations around digital marketing and technology has become a platform for sharing the stories, experiences, and expertise of remarkable people from many different industries," said Covert. "Our listeners have shown us they value authentic conversations that help them grow personally, professionally, and as leaders."Since its launch in 2024, The Covert Code Podcast has featured hundreds of conversations covering topics including:• Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies• Digital marketing and branding• Entrepreneurship and business growth• Leadership and organizational culture• Publishing and personal branding• Finance and investing• Healthcare innovation• Solar and renewable energy• Technology ecosystems• Career development and professional success• Creativity, communications, and innovationThe show's guest list reflects this diversity, welcoming bestselling authors, CEOs, entrepreneurs, marketing innovators, financial experts, healthcare leaders, technology pioneers, nonprofit executives, and influential voices from Hawaii and around the world. Each episode focuses on sharing practical strategies, personal journeys, and actionable insights that listeners can apply in their own businesses and careers.The continued growth of the podcast illustrates the increasing demand for thoughtful, long-form conversations that go beyond headlines and trends to explore the ideas shaping today's business landscape. Anna Covert's second podcast, The Solar Coaster Podcast , has also experienced exceptional growth. Inspired by her book The Solar Coaster, the podcast has become a respected voice within the renewable energy industry, featuring conversations with solar executives, installers, financiers, technology providers, policy experts, and business owners discussing the rapidly evolving clean energy marketplace. It has recently morphed into a co-hosted AI-generated podcast featuring Alex Herrera of Sun Energy Today highlighting the most interesting stories of the solar industry. The podcast has surpassed 60,000 followers, further expanding Covert's influence across multiple industries.Adding to the celebration, The Covert Code Podcast has launched a new content partnership with Forbes Books titled "Authority as a Growth Strategy." The special podcast series explores how entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders can leverage authorship, thought leadership, and strategic content to establish credibility, build influence, and accelerate business growth.The series features conversations with Forbes Books authors and publishing experts who share practical insights into transforming expertise into authority through books, media, speaking, and personal branding. The collaboration reflects The Covert Code Podcast's ongoing commitment to providing listeners with actionable strategies from some of today's most respected business leaders.As part of the partnership, Forbes Books is making its popular resource, The Authority Advantage, available free to The Covert Code Podcast audience. The book explores how becoming a recognized authority can create new opportunities, increase trust, and drive long-term business success. Listeners can claim their complimentary copy through a dedicated link available on The Covert Code website."We're always looking for ways to bring exceptional value to our audience," said Covert. "Our partnership with Forbes Books is a natural fit because it aligns perfectly with our mission of helping entrepreneurs and business leaders amplify their expertise, grow their influence, and create lasting impact. Authority isn't just about recognition—it's about creating trust that fuels growth."New episodes of The Covert Code Podcast are released weekly and are available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and other major podcast platforms as well as TheCovertCode.com/podcast. The Solar Coaster Podcast is also available wherever podcasts are distributed and at solarcoasterbook.com/podcasts.ABOUT ANNA COVERTAnna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaii’s leading digital marketing agency. With expertise in online marketing, branding, and business growth, she has helped countless companies scale their success. She is the author of The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, a Forbes Books publication and Amazon Best Seller in multiple categories, and the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the latest trends in marketing and technology. Her newest book, The Solar Coaster is available at Amazon and wherever books are sold with a corresponding podcast, Solar Coaster Book Podcast, that discusses challenges and successes in the solar industry.ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, with multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options. Recently added a partner plugin called the Roofing Ruler.Aerial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their salesproposition.Reactium.io – An open-source web framework creating React + Redux apps providing cutting edge technology transformations for enterprise Fortune 500 companies.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.

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