RED HOTEL SERIES LAUNCHES NEW EDITIONS OF FIRST FOUR THRILLERS

The Red Hotel Series – 4 thrillers available on Amazon 2nd Edition Red Hotel Series Thrillers Ed Fuller & Gary Grossman - Authors of the Red Hotel Series

By acclaimed political thriller writers Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman

Grossman and Fuller have delivered both a thrilling read and a terrifying warning that today’s geopolitical fiction could very well become tomorrow’s headlines!” — Larry Mondragon, Executive Producer, “The Wheel of Time” TV Series

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laguna Hills Publishing today announced the re-release of the first four novels in the internationally recognized Red Hotel Series, now available worldwide on Amazon beginning May 4, 2026. The relaunch features newly designed covers bringing a bold, contemporary visual identity to a series widely praised for its gripping realism and global scope. Updated video assets and imagery will be used to promote the new books.Written by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman, the Red Hotel Series blends real-world experience with masterful storytelling, delivering high-stakes narratives that mirror today’s geopolitical tensions . With settings that span Washington, D.C., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the series has earned a reputation for being as plausible as it is pulse-pounding.Drawing on Fuller’s background in military service and global hospitality leadership, alongside Grossman’s expertise as an accomplished novelist and television producer, the series explores the juncture of international business, espionage, and global conflict.At the center is Dan Reilly, a former Army intelligence officer, now an international hotel executive navigating a dangerous world where hotels are more than destinations—they are crossroads for power, intelligence, and crisis.The Relaunched Titles Include:RED HOTELA devastating hotel bombing in Tokyo sets off a chain of events tied to rising Russian aggression and global instability. As tensions escalate toward a potential NATO conflict, Reilly races across continents to prevent a catastrophic attack in Brussels—while uncovering a deadly conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of power.RED DECEPTIONCoordinated terrorist attacks strike critical U.S. infrastructure, exposing vulnerabilities at the heart of the nation. As the threat escalates toward a potential strike on Hoover Dam, Reilly must unravel a complex web of deception involving global actors, intelligence agencies, and betrayal closer to home than he imagined.RED CHAOSA series of assassinations targeting global oil executives signals a larger plot to control the world’s energy supply. From Washington to the South China Sea, Reilly confronts a high stakes battle for economic dominance, where control of oil routes could reshape global power.RED ULTIMATUMThe downing of a U.S. presidential aircraft and escalating tensions with North Korea push the world to the brink of crisis. As diplomatic channels collapse, Reilly is drawn into a race against time involving kidnapping, military intervention, and a threat reminiscent of the most dangerous moments in modern history.A Fresh Look for a Timely SeriesThe new editions feature redesigned covers by Christine Sullivan, giving the series a cohesive and contemporary visual presence that reflects its cinematic storytelling and global scale.Newly published by Laguna Hills Publishing, all four titles in the Red Hotel Series are available now in print, digital, and audio formats on Amazon. Learn more at redhotelseries.comAbout the AuthorsED FULLER is a global hospitality leader who spent over four decades traveling and operating worldwide with Marriott International. A U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal. He is a trusted international advisor to corporations and serves on many boards. Fuller is the author of six books, including the bestselling Red Hotel series and the business book You Can’t Lead with Your Feet on the Desk. His thrillers draw heavily on his real-world international experience and exploits.Emmy Award-winning TV producer and former journalist GARY GROSSMAN’s first novel, Executive Actions propelled him into the world of geopolitical thrillers. His series sequels, along with Old Earth, and The Midas Touch, written with the creators of the National Treasure movie franchise further tapped his experience. The international Red Hotel series with Ed Fuller has brought him into a new realm of timely, edge-of-your seats thriller writing.

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