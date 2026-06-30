Los Virtuality Powers Adidas Booth with Interactive Soccer Simulator at Databricks Data + AI Summit '26 in San Francisco

About

Los Virtuality – Interactive Entertainment is a nationwide experiential event entertainment company based in Los Angeles, California. Since 2017, we have specialized in immersive experiences, interactive games, simulator rentals, and branded marketing activations for corporate events, trade shows, conferences, product launches, holiday parties, and private celebrations. Our services are designed to help brands and event planners create memorable, high-energy experiences that attract crowds, engage guests, and encourage social sharing. From Golf Simulators, Surf Simulators, Racing Simulators, and Virtual Reality attractions to interactive trade show games and custom branded activations, Los Virtuality brings technology, creativity, and event production expertise together to elevate every occasion. Trusted by corporate clients, event agencies, and S&P 500 companies, Los Virtuality delivers more than entertainment—we create interactive moments that connect people, strengthen brand engagement, and turn events into unforgettable experiences. With nationwide service, professional setup, optional staffing, and reliable on-site support, we make it easy for clients to bring premium interactive entertainment to events of any scale.

Corporate Event Entertainment