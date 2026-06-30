Los Virtuality Powers Adidas Booth with Interactive Soccer Simulator at Databricks Data + AI Summit '26 in San Francisco
Crowd lined up to experience Los Virtuality's Soccer Simulator at the Adidas booth during the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026 in San Francisco.
Los Virtuality powered Adidas booth engagement with its interactive Soccer Simulator at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026 in San Francisco.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Virtuality, a nationwide provider of interactive event entertainment and experiential marketing activations, recently delivered its Soccer Simulator experience for Adidas during the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. The interactive activation transformed the Adidas exhibit into a high-energy destination where attendees participated in skill-based soccer challenges, demonstrating how immersive experiences can increase booth engagement at major technology conferences.
Recognized as one of the world's largest conferences dedicated to data, analytics, and artificial intelligence, the Databricks Data + AI Summit attracts tens of thousands of data professionals, AI practitioners, developers, and business leaders from around the globe each year. With hundreds of exhibitors competing for attendee attention, organizations continue to invest in interactive experiences that encourage visitors to stop, participate, and engage in meaningful conversations.
As part of the Adidas booth experience, Los Virtuality's Soccer Simulator challenged attendees to test the speed, accuracy, and precision of their penalty kicks in a friendly competition. Visitors lined up to improve their scores while colleagues and passersby gathered to watch, cheer, and capture the action. The activation generated consistent participation throughout the event, creating an energetic atmosphere that naturally attracted additional foot traffic to the Adidas exhibit.
Interactive attractions continue to redefine modern Trade Show Entertainment by replacing passive booth experiences with engaging, hands-on activities. Rather than relying solely on product displays or printed marketing materials, exhibitors are increasingly incorporating gamification, sports challenges, and immersive technology to increase booth traffic, extend visitor dwell time, and create opportunities for meaningful conversations with prospective customers.
"The best trade show experiences don't end when attendees leave the exhibit floor—they continue through the conversations, photos, and memories people share afterward," said Mehvish Shahzadi, National Event Director of Los Virtuality. "Interactive attractions create emotional connections with a brand by turning visitors into active participants. When people leave smiling and talking about the experience, that excitement continues to generate value long after the event has ended."
The Adidas activation reflects a broader trend across the events industry, where organizations are increasingly investing in experiential technology to distinguish themselves within busy exhibition halls. Interactive competitions encourage repeat participation, increase social sharing, and help exhibitors maximize the value of every visitor interaction. The Adidas booth demonstrated how a simple, skill-based challenge could create authentic conversations between attendees and brand representatives while leaving a lasting impression.
Located in the heart of San Francisco, the Moscone Center remains one of North America's premier convention venues, regularly hosting major technology conferences and international business events. Its location provides companies with access to decision-makers, innovators, and business professionals from around the world, making it an ideal environment for experiential brand activations.
As demand for immersive brand experiences continues to grow, businesses are embracing new Experiential Marketing Ideas that combine entertainment, technology, and friendly competition to create memorable customer interactions. Interactive sports simulators, virtual reality experiences, and gamified attractions continue to provide exhibitors with effective tools for increasing booth visibility, encouraging participation, and transforming traditional exhibit spaces into engaging destinations.
Los Virtuality provides nationwide interactive entertainment rentals for trade shows, conferences, corporate events, product launches, and experiential marketing activations throughout the United States and Canada. The company offers a portfolio of interactive attractions including Soccer Simulators, Golf Simulators, Surf Simulators, Ski Simulators, virtual reality experiences, racing simulators, LED entertainment, photo activations, and custom-branded experiences that help organizations create engaging live events and memorable attendee experiences.
High-resolution event photos from the Adidas activation at the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026 are available upon request.
About Los Virtuality:
Los Virtuality is a nationwide provider of interactive entertainment rentals and experiential marketing activations for trade shows, corporate events, conferences, product launches, festivals, and brand experiences. Since 2017, the company has delivered immersive attractions including sports simulators, virtual reality experiences, racing simulators, LED walls, photo activations, and custom-branded event experiences designed to increase attendee participation and create memorable live events across the United States.
Sergey Smirnov
Los Virtuality
info@losvirtuality.com
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