Los Virtuality Launches Surf Simulator Rental to Bring the Thrill of Surfing to Events Nationwide
Los Virtuality introduces Surf Simulator rentals, bringing thrilling, safe, and interactive surfing experiences to events across the U.S. & Canada.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Virtuality, a premier provider of immersive entertainment rentals and experiential marketing activations, is excited to announce the launch of its Surf Simulator rental service for events across the United States and Canada. This new attraction allows guests to experience the thrill of riding the waves in a safe, controlled environment, making it a standout feature for corporate events, trade shows, private parties, and brand activations.
The Surf Simulator provides a fun, interactive experience that challenges balance, coordination, and skill, while also offering guests a chance to compete in friendly surf competitions. Designed to be both entertaining and safe, the simulator can be adjusted to different difficulty levels, making it suitable for all ages and skill levels.
"We are thrilled to introduce our Surf Simulator as part of our growing lineup of interactive event rentals," said Sergey Smirnov, CEO of Los Virtuality. "This attraction not only engages guests but also creates unforgettable memories, whether you're looking for corporate event entertainment, marketing activation, or trade show games."
With this launch, Los Virtuality continues to expand its portfolio of innovative entertainment solutions, which already includes Virtual Reality simulators, golf simulators, soccer simulators, ski simulators, and more. The company is recognized for delivering cutting-edge attractions that elevate events and enhance brand activations for Fortune 500 companies, luxury venues, and private clients nationwide.
About Los Virtuality.
Los Virtuality is a premier entertainment rental company specializing in immersive experiences, interactive party games, and experiential marketing activations for events. Since 2017, the company has delivered nationwide service with attractions such as Virtual Reality simulators, LED dance floors, golf simulators, and more. Its mission is to elevate parties, corporate events, trade shows, and brand activations with innovative entertainment solutions that engage guests and create unforgettable experiences.
