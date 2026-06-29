Hernandez Announces District Will Receive Grants to Support Underserved Communities

AURORA, Ill. – State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, announced more than $1 million in new local investments designed to support local service providers through the state’s Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program.

“To prevent violence and economic disparities in our neighborhoods, we need to fund organizations that are committed to building our families up,” said Hernandez. “It’s important to do everything in our power to help those communities thrive, because investing in their future means investing in Illinois.”

The R3 Program is an initiative through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) to support local organizations operating on smaller budgets in communities affected by violence, incarceration, unemployment and poverty. The grants are collected through revenue made from adult-use recreational cannabis sales.

Hernandez applauded $1.16 million in new R3 investments in the 50th District, which will help promote opportunity, keep streets safe, and meet the needs of modest-income families:

Challenge to Change: $700,000

Aura Foundation: $265,000

Fox Valley United Way: $200,000

“The success of our communities depend on the changes we’re willing to make to help them persevere,” said Hernandez. “I’m thankful to the R3 Program for awarding us these grants and helping our communities move forward.”