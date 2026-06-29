Community Corner—Community Connector at El Centro de la Raza

Community Corner highlights the work of Seattle Human Services’ community partners in their own words. Our goal is to gather stories and photos that illustrate their amazing work on behalf of the people of Seattle. This post focuses on the Community Connector program at El Centro de La Raza, a cultural community hub serving people of all races with an emphasis on the local Latino/a community.

The Community Connector program is funded by the Human Services Department and embeds individual navigators within food banks and other service hubs to help guide people to additional resources and assistance. At El Centro’s food bank, Katie Yuen (pictured at right with a client) is a Community Connector who helps individuals and families access SNAP benefits and other public assistance programs to help make ends meet.

In this blog post, Katie describes how the Community Connector program works and how to access these services. For more, visit El Centro de La Raza’s website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

When did Community Connector start at El Centro de la Raza, and what role does it fill at the organization and in the broader community?

The Community Connector program started in 2017. It helps food bank participants apply for public benefits and services to meet their basic needs, including SNAP (food stamps), the [Seattle Human Service’s] Utility Discount Program, energy assistance programs, health insurance, free cell phone, and low-cost internet.

How do residents access services?

Food bank participants can get help receiving benefits and services while accessing food at the El Centro de la Raza Food Bank.

As the Community Connector, I work in the office during food banks hours on Thursdays and Fridays (10 AM to noon and 2:30 PM to 4 PM). Community members can reach me at 206-717-0093 or email kyuen@elcentrodelaraza.org to make an appointment.

How has the program grown or developed in recent years?

Since its start nine years ago, the program has continued to grow. In 2025, the Community Connector program provided services to 210 community members by enrolling them in more than 15 different public benefits programs.

What’s something that people in the community might not know about accessing services through Community Connector and El Centro de La Raza?

The Community Connector program provides services and support to Seattle residents who come to the food bank. This program is funded by Seattle tax ratepayers through the General Fund, and this program is focused on serving Seattle residents.

What disparities or inequities are you working to address and how do your programs help close those gaps?

Inflation has surged to a level that low-income families are being displaced and pushed out of the city. Many participants mention how critical this program is in helping low-income and vulnerable populations cope with the high cost of living, especially those who have medical needs and other complex situations.

Tell us an example of how Community Connector impacted one of your clients or community members.

Mrs. Su lived with her husband in Beacon Hill for more than a decade and they have been replying on their savings to pay for living expenses. This year, Mr. Su passed away unexpectedly. Mrs. Su lost her support and could no longer afford food, insurance, and property taxes with her own fixed income.

A neighbor who knows Mrs. Su’s situation immediately referred her to El Centro. I was able to assist her with applying for a utilities discount, the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Medicare savings, and property tax relief.

Mrs. Su is now living alone and is sometimes depressed as she grieves the passing of her spouse. However, she appreciates the help of the Community Connector program in assisting non-English speakers and other vulnerable groups that are often being neglected by our community.

What keeps your staff going during challenging times?

The support from our community and the real impact on low-income families keeps El Centro staff working hard during challenging times. We help people navigate some of life’s biggest changes, and the smile on their faces is what we value the most.