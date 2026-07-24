Independent film “Christmas Pop-Up” showcases Seattle charm

Christmas arrived a bit early in Seattle. A crew transformed one of the floors of the iconic Smith Tower in January and turned it into a set for the upcoming romantic comedy “Christmas Pop-Up.”

The film, shot entirely in Seattle and permitted through our Film Program, follows an unlucky-in-love set decorator who takes a job designing a Christmas Eve pop-up event for a jaded celebrity chef.

Made up almost entirely of locals, the crew turned the Smith Tower into the fictional office where the movie’s protagonist is struggling with an artistically challenged client at her day job as a production designer.

“‘Christmas Pop-Up’ is a rom-com and a love letter to Seattle,” said Rachel Taggart, lead producer on the film. “As a local filmmaker, it’s disappointing to see so many films are set in Seattle and shot elsewhere. It was important to us as locals to make the film locally.”

The production reflects that attitude of “make the film locally.” The film is written by and stars local actress Geena Pietromonaco and directed by Washington native Molly Muse. The film hired 51 local cast and crew, filming in Seattle over several days in Ballard, Greenwood, Occidental Park, and the Smith Tower.

“Seattle just radiates with this unique combination of cinematic architecture, charming ambiance, and an urban environment that feels both contemporary and retro,” said Bry Troyer, a line producer for ‘Christmas Pop-Up’. “And Seattle has great bones for production, strong crew resources, and a film program that’s supportive of storytelling and the film community.”

Our office works to ensure Seattle is a film-friendly city. Our Film Program’s concierge service simplifies the process by acting as a one-stop-shop for all film permitting needs. Crews pay a flat fee of $25 per day for a film permit, regardless of the number of locations they use.

“The Seattle Film Program is fantastic to work with – responsive, knowledgeable, and collaborative. Permitting always requires solid communication and flexibility, but the team was supportive in helping us navigate locations and logistics,” said Troyer.

In 2025, we coordinated 360 Master Film Permits for 621 days of filming, creating more than 4,000 jobs for local cast and crew. For “Christmas Pop-Up,” almost the entire crew came from the state of Washington, creating a deep economic impact for our local economy while ensuring Seattle creatives can live and work at home.

Photos: “Christmas Pop-Up” crew

“The Northwest has an incredibly skilled and collaborative crew base. People are professional, adaptable, invested in the success of the product, and fun!” said Troyer.

“Christmas Pop-Up”wrapped and completed earlier this year and the team is currently working on editing and selling the film for distribution. The producers say they’re looking forward to seeing the final product and Seattle on the big screen.

“I’m sure audiences will feel a bit of Seattle’s magic when they watch ‘Christmas Pop-Up,’” said Troyer.