Seattle Parks and Recreation Opens Maple Wood Playfield!  

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is pleased to announce Maple Wood Playfield is open! The community is encouraged to visit and explore the recently renovated park at 4801 Corson Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98108 on Beacon Hill.

Maple Wood Playfield’s new design provides a cohesive, accessible park for the surrounding community and city-wide recreation. The Maple Wood Playfield Renovation project provides improved design features, four single-stall restrooms, play structures for different age groups guided by Universal Playground Design Principles, two natural-turf baseball fields with upgraded irrigation and drainage, a new gathering plaza, improved parking lot, and a picnic shelter with a colorful mural by Seattle-based artist.

Accessibility unifies the park design. The project re-graded connecting paths to provide universal accessibility, included an accessible “harness” swing in the swing set, and selected multiple play elements with ground level entry providing access for all.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the public process, especially the students, educators, and neighbors of Maple Wood Elementary School who advocated for the reopening of the Playfield,” said Eddie Lin, Councilmember from District 2. “I enjoyed walking the park prior to the renovation and look forward to returning. Thank you to the community for your patience and cooperation as the natural turf ‘rooted’ fully!”

SPR opened the renovated play areas, restrooms, picnic shelter, plaza, and parking lot in February 2026. Until now, the playfield and portions of the landscaping have remained closed to allow the new natural turf to properly establish.

“Maintaining and improving our parks is essential for Seattle,” said Mayor Katie Wilson. “The City is thankful for the public grant funding from our Federal, State and County partners.”

The $7.05 million budget for the Maple Wood Playfield project was funded entirely with public dollars. A very special thank you goes to our public grant sponsors:

$960,430 (14% of budget) from the National Park Service’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grants Program ($960,430).

$350,000 (5% of budget) from Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office’s Youth Athletic Facilities Grant.

$200,000 (3% of budget) from King County Parks’ Youth & Amateur Sports Grant.

Enjoy your renovated park and please help us keep our parks safe and clean by leashing pets, cleaning up after them, and keeping dogs off playfields and out of play areas.