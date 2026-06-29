Press Release: Help Stop the Spread of Invasive Species

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 29, 2026

Annual Landing Blitz Kicks Off June 29

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- As thousands of boaters and anglers prepare to enjoy Wisconsin’s waters over the upcoming July 4th holiday, local partners and state agencies are collaborating for the annual Great Lakes Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz. Running from June 29 through July 12, 2026, this multi-state and provincial initiative focuses on sharing simple, proactive steps that protect the native habitats of our local lakes and rivers.

During the two-week event, Clean Boats, Clean Waters participants will greet boaters and anglers at boat landings and access points across the state. In Jefferson County, inspectors will be present on Rock Lake and Lake Ripley throughout the Landing Blitz. They’re excited to share information about aquatic invasive species and demonstrate the simple steps that prevent invasive species from spreading.





“With so many people hitting the water over the Fourth of July, we have a major opportunity to practice good stewardship," said Erin McFarlane, Statewide CBCW Educator. "The Landing Blitz is a great reminder that small actions – like draining a livewell or removing plants from a boat trailer – add up to a massive positive impact for our shared environment."

Everyone can protect lakes and rivers while enjoying Wisconsin’s waters. Follow these prevention steps, required by state law, to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in waters throughout Wisconsin:

Inspect boats, trailers, and equipment before and after use.

Remove all mud and attached aquatic plants and animals.

Drain all water from boats, vehicles, and equipment, including livewells, ballast tanks, and fish buckets.

Never move plants or live fish away from a waterbody.

move Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

To learn more about invasive species and their impact on Wisconsin’s waters and economy, visit the DNR’s Invasive Species webpage.

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