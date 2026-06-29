LDWF Reminds Public to Leave Fawns Undisturbed

Baton Rouge, Jun 29, 2026 - Unattended white-tailed deer fawns encountered in the wild should not be disturbed, according to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Deer Program biologists. LDWF reminds the public that the best practice is to leave fawns alone and remember that it is against the law to capture or possess deer.

If a fawn is encountered, quietly leave the area and avoid disturbing or handling it to prevent unnecessary stress.

Though newborn fawns may appear vulnerable and in need of assistance, they rely on concealment during their first few weeks of life. During this stage, the doe returns periodically to briefly nurse the young fawn, leaving it alone for extended periods. The fawn’s inability to flee and doe’s absence can create the false impression that is has been abandoned. This adaptive strategy, combined with the fawn’s spotted coat, which provides effective camouflage, offer the best chance for survival. As fawns grow and develop, they will gradually begin to forage for food alongside the doe.

Deer typically give birth to fawns between April and August in Louisiana. A fawn is most vulnerable to predators during the first few weeks of its life. Although a doe may not always be visible, she is often nearby foraging and intentionally keeps her distance to avoid drawing the attention of predators. Does typically return to nurse newborn fawns 4-5 times per day.

Do not call a wildlife rehabilitator for situations regarding a fawn or adult deer. Wildlife rehabilitators are not permitted to take any fawns or deer without prior approval from LDWF. Instead, contact your local LDWF office at the numbers listed on the LDWF website. Check the LDWF website for more information on injured or orphan wildlife.