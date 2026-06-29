House Bill 1006 Printer's Number 1093
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - House Bill 1006
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
KERWIN, PASHINSKI, ZIMMERMAN, CIRESI, GILLEN, SHAFFER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in weighing and testing, further providing for certified testers and for certified weighers and samplers.
Memo Subject
Milk tester and weigher sampler certification periods (Prior HB 72)
Actions
|1093
|Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, March 24, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
|First consideration, June 9, 2026
|Re-committed to RULES, June 9, 2026
|Re-reported as committed, June 24, 2026
|Second consideration, June 24, 2026
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, June 24, 2026
|Re-reported as committed, June 29, 2026
Generated 06/29/2026 06:36 PM
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