House Bill 1006 Printer's Number 1093

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - House Bill 1006 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors KERWIN, PASHINSKI, ZIMMERMAN, CIRESI, GILLEN, SHAFFER Short Title An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in weighing and testing, further providing for certified testers and for certified weighers and samplers. Memo Subject Milk tester and weigher sampler certification periods (Prior HB 72) Actions 1093 Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, March 24, 2025 Reported as committed, June 9, 2026 First consideration, June 9, 2026 Re-committed to RULES, June 9, 2026 Re-reported as committed, June 24, 2026 Second consideration, June 24, 2026 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, June 24, 2026 Re-reported as committed, June 29, 2026 Generated 06/29/2026 06:36 PM

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