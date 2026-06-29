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House Bill 1006 Printer's Number 1093

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - House Bill 1006

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

KERWIN, PASHINSKI, ZIMMERMAN, CIRESI, GILLEN, SHAFFER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in weighing and testing, further providing for certified testers and for certified weighers and samplers.

Memo Subject

Milk tester and weigher sampler certification periods (Prior HB 72)

Actions

1093 Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, March 24, 2025
Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
First consideration, June 9, 2026
Re-committed to RULES, June 9, 2026
Re-reported as committed, June 24, 2026
Second consideration, June 24, 2026
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, June 24, 2026
Re-reported as committed, June 29, 2026

Generated 06/29/2026 06:36 PM

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House Bill 1006 Printer's Number 1093

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