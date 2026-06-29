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125th Fighter Wing Airmen build camaraderie through...

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125th Fighter Wing Airmen build camaraderie through pickleball PT

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard (ANG), play a game of pickle ball at Jacksonville ANG Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing Airmen work to provide 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States while maintaining readiness to to deploy globally for combat, or respond locally to natural disasters.

Date Taken: 06.25.2026
Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:40
Photo ID: 9780263
VIRIN: 260110-Z-QK154-1233
Resolution: 2762x1841
Size: 536.12 KB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 2
Downloads: 0

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125th Fighter Wing Airmen build camaraderie through...

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