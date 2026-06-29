Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard (ANG), play a game of pickle ball at Jacksonville ANG Base, Florida, June 25, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing Airmen work to provide 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States while maintaining readiness to to deploy globally for combat, or respond locally to natural disasters. Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:40 Photo ID: 9780263 VIRIN: 260110-Z-QK154-1233 Resolution: 2762x1841 Size: 536.12 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing Airmen build camaraderie through pickleball PT [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Selena Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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