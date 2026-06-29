Prima Deshecha Landfill Earns Cal/VPP Star Certification

OC Waste & Recycling Cal/OSHA Voluntary Protection Program

OC Waste & Recycling Achieves Highest-Level Safety Recognition from Cal/OSHA

This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our Prima Deshecha team and their commitment to building a culture where safety is the foundation of everything we do.” — Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) is proud to announce that the Prima Deshecha Landfill in San Juan Capistrano has been officially certified as a Cal/VPP Star Site, the highest level of recognition within the California Voluntary Protection Program (Cal/VPP). This elite designation is reserved for worksites that demonstrate an exemplary commitment to safety and health, going well beyond regulatory compliance.The Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star level is rare, with fewer than 1% of U.S. worksites achieving this designation nationwide. Star-designated worksites maintain injury and illness rates at or below the national industry average and operate self-sufficient, high-performing safety and health management systems. With this achievement, OC Waste & Recycling becomes the first municipal solid waste landfill (NAICS 562212) in California and the second in the nation to earn VPP Star Certification.“This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our Prima Deshecha team and their commitment to building a culture where safety is the foundation of everything we do,” said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling. “Achieving Star status places Prima among the top-performing worksites in the nation, and it reflects our Kaizen mindset of continuous improvement, where employees at every level work together to identify hazards, improve processes, and protect one another to create a safe work environment.”Certification followed a rigorous, year-long process that included a third-party Cal/VPP gap assessment, a comprehensive onsite evaluation by Cal/OSHA, and completion of all required corrective actions. Prima Deshecha’s certification is valid through January 30, 2029, with continued eligibility contingent on strong annual reporting, ongoing program evaluation, and a triennial Cal/OSHA re-evaluation.About the Star ProgramThe VPP Star Program is designed for exemplary worksites with comprehensive, successful safety and health management systems. Star participants demonstrate effective hazard control, proactive employee engagement, and sustained, measurable safety performance. Sites are reevaluated every three to five years, with incident rates reviewed annually.About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs through resource recovery, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems and three composting greenery sites, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and its unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills and compost greeneries reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more at www.OClandfills.com # # #

Prima Deshecha Landfill Earns Cal/VPP Star Certification

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.