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Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1860

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - Voting meeting on HB 1434, HB 2273, SB 45, SB 111, SB 1235, SB 1259 and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on HB 1434, HB 2273, SB 45, SB 111, SB 1235, SB 1259 and any other business that may come before the committee.

(to consider Senate Bills No. 45, 1235, 1259 and 1284)

(to consider Senate Bills No. 45, 1235, 1259 and 1284)

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Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1860

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