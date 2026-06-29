Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 1791

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - 1512 Referred to JUDICIARY, March 18, 2026 1627 Reported as amended, April 21, 2026 First consideration, April 21, 2026 Second consideration, April 22, 2026 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 1, 2026 Re-reported as committed, June 1, 2026 1759 Amended on third consideration, June 2, 2026 (50-0) (Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 2, 2026 1761 Amended on third consideration, June 3, 2026 (Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 3, 2026 1791 Amended on third consideration, June 8, 2026 Third consideration and final passage, June 8, 2026 (49-1) (Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 8, 2026 In the House Referred to JUDICIARY, June 9, 2026 Reported as committed, June 26, 2026 First consideration, June 26, 2026 Laid on the table, June 26, 2026 Removed from table, June 29, 2026

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