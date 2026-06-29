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Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 1791

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - 1512 Referred to JUDICIARY, March 18, 2026
1627 Reported as amended, April 21, 2026
First consideration, April 21, 2026
Second consideration, April 22, 2026
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 1, 2026
Re-reported as committed, June 1, 2026
1759 Amended on third consideration, June 2, 2026 (50-0)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 2, 2026
1761 Amended on third consideration, June 3, 2026
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 3, 2026
1791 Amended on third consideration, June 8, 2026
Third consideration and final passage, June 8, 2026 (49-1)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 8, 2026
In the House
Referred to JUDICIARY, June 9, 2026
Reported as committed, June 26, 2026
First consideration, June 26, 2026
Laid on the table, June 26, 2026
Removed from table, June 29, 2026

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Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 1791

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