Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 1791
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - 1512
|Referred to JUDICIARY, March 18, 2026
|1627
|Reported as amended, April 21, 2026
|First consideration, April 21, 2026
|Second consideration, April 22, 2026
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 1, 2026
|Re-reported as committed, June 1, 2026
|1759
|Amended on third consideration, June 2, 2026 (50-0)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 2, 2026
|1761
|Amended on third consideration, June 3, 2026
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 3, 2026
|1791
|Amended on third consideration, June 8, 2026
|Third consideration and final passage, June 8, 2026 (49-1)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 8, 2026
|In the House
|Referred to JUDICIARY, June 9, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 26, 2026
|First consideration, June 26, 2026
|Laid on the table, June 26, 2026
|Removed from table, June 29, 2026
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