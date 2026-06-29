Tuesday, June 30, 2026
CANADA, June 29 - Note: All times local
10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.
10:55 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver opening remarks at the meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:10 a.m.
11:05 a.m. The Prime Minister will co-chair the meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed.
Closed to media
3:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a family photo with leaders of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee.
Note for media:
3:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a community event.
Note for media:
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