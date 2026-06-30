Wednesday, July 1, 2026

CANADA, June 30 - Note: All times local National Capital Region, Canada 10:05 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a local Canada Day community celebration. Note for media: 12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the national Canada Day ceremony. LeBreton Flats Park Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery. Edmonton, Alberta 6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a local Canada Day community celebration. Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 5:30 p.m.

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