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Wednesday, July 1, 2026

CANADA, June 30 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

10:05 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a local Canada Day community celebration.

Note for media:

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the national Canada Day ceremony.

LeBreton Flats Park

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Edmonton, Alberta

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a local Canada Day community celebration.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 5:30 p.m.

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Wednesday, July 1, 2026

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