Prime Minister Carney and President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed co-chair meeting to advance priorities of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee in Nunavik

CANADA, June 30 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, and the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Rebecca Alty, joined federal Cabinet colleagues and elected Inuit leadership from the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivvik, and the Nunatsiavut Government to advance shared priorities for Inuit Nunangat. Virginia Mearns, who was named Arctic Ambassador during last year’s meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) co-chaired by Prime Minister Carney and President Obed, also attended the meeting. It was the first ICPC meeting to take place in Nunavik in the history of this partnership table.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a renewed Inuit-Crown partnership grounded in Inuit self-determination and improved outcomes for Inuit. They focused on the central role of Inuit in shaping the future of the Arctic, including Arctic sovereignty, defence and security, Arctic foreign policy, and global leadership.

The Prime Minister underlined the federal government’s ongoing work to support Inuit Nunangat, backed by a comprehensive plan of more than $40 billion to defend, build, and transform Canada’s Northern and Arctic region. This will extend to the work of the Major Projects Office (MPO) to help deliver major projects. The leaders spoke of the ICPC as a model for collaborative work between Inuit and Canada that can help advance dual-use infrastructure and major projects.

President Obed stressed the importance of meaningfully involving Inuit as partners in decision-making and long-term strategic planning, and to ensuring that federal approaches reflect Inuit knowledge, priorities, and presence across the region.

Improving the quality of life for Inuit remained a key focus throughout the meeting. To that end, the leaders discussed addressing cost of living pressures, including food security and housing, and the imperative to advance Inuit-led solutions to address these challenges across Inuit Nunangat. They took note of the progress made since the last meeting of the ICPC co-chaired by Prime Minister Carney and President Obed, last year. This includes the commitment to finalise the framework for a program to replace the Inuit Child First Initiative.

The leaders discussed work to support Inuit-led institutions and services and improve socioeconomic outcomes across Inuit Nunangat, including working through federal channels to address governance and accreditation of Inuit Nunangat University, as well as continued work to reform Nutrition North Canada and implement the Inuit Nunangat Housing Strategy, and to discuss these priorities further at an Inuit First Ministers meeting in the fall.

Building on the progress achieved together, the leaders concluded the meeting by reaffirming their shared commitment to sustained collaboration, to support strong, healthy Inuit communities across Inuit Nunangat.

Quotes

“Partnership with Inuit is essential to building a stronger Canada. Together, we are advancing shared priorities to improve the quality of life for Inuit, strengthen Canada’s Arctic, and ensure Inuit leadership helps shape a strong future for the North. By working together in a spirit of respect and Inuit self-determination, we are building a safer, more prosperous future for Inuit Nunangat and for all Canadians.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“Now in its 10th year, the Inuit Crown Partnership Committee remains a critical space for advancing shared priorities. It is how we work together with Canada to secure a strong future for Inuit and to put in place the investments needed to create prosperity in Inuit Nunangat. Inuit remain determined to work collaboratively with this government to build this country and build the Arctic we both want.” Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

“Through the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, we are strengthening how we work together to deliver results for Inuit across Inuit Nunangat. We are advancing Inuit-led solutions to address the high cost of living and housing challenges, strengthening Inuit-led institutions and services by supporting initiatives like the Inuit Nunangat University and ultimately improving socioeconomic outcomes across the North.” The Hon. Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Established through the Inuit Nunangat Declaration in 2017, the ICPC meets three times a year and is co-chaired by the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) and the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year, the Prime Minister also co-chairs an ICPC meeting with the ITK President. The last meeting of ICPC leaders took place in November 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, and was co-chaired by President Obed and Minister Alty.

Inuit are one of the three constitutionally recognised Indigenous Peoples of Canada.

Inuit Nunangat is the Inuit homeland in Canada. It encompasses the land, water, and ice of four treaty regions represented by the Inuvialuit Settlement Region of the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Nunavik in Northern Québec, and Nunatsiavut in Northern Labrador. It includes land, water, and ice, encompassing approximately 40% of Canada’s land area and about 72% of its coastline.

Through the Major Projects Office, Canada is building major infrastructure projects with Inuit interests, such as Grays Bay Road and Port and the Mackenzie Valley Highway project.

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