MaineDOT to Work on Hotel Bridge in Jefferson

Drivers should plan for one-way alternating traffic.

JEFFERSON – June 29, 2026 — Starting July 13, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will begin work on Hotel Bridge over Davis Stream on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson for a wearing surface replacement project.

The project work, which will be performed in stages, will include milling the pavement off of the bridge, repairing concrete on the deck, installing a new high performance membrane, repaving, and replacing the guardrail on each corner of the bridge.

During the project, traffic will be restricted to one 11' lane of alternating traffic controlled by traffic signals.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is Scott Construction of Portland, Maine.

The contract amount is $483,445.