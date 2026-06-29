Madison County, KY and the City of Richmond are partnering to provide flood debris disposal options for residents impacted by recent flooding.

Residents have two options for flood-related debris removal: a debris drop-off site for those who are able to transport items and curbside or roadside pickup for those needing cleanup assistance.

Debris Drop-Off Site

Residents who have already loaded flood-related debris may bring it to the debris drop-off site located behind Madison Central.

The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 2 PM at Georgia St. / 40-O Road.

A valid Madison County driver’s license is required for access.

Curbside / Roadside Pickup

Residents may also place flood-related debris at the curb or roadside for cleanup.

Please separate items by debris type:

Debris Type Household Vegetation Construction

Separating debris helps crews identify and collect materials more efficiently.

Need a Property Assessment?

Residents whose living space was damaged by flooding and who need a property assessment may call 859-624-4787, option 9.

Please leave a brief description of your needs, name, address, and phone number to be added to the list for a team to contact you and assist.

Madison County and the City of Richmond will continue working with response partners to support cleanup and recovery efforts throughout impacted areas.