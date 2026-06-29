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Flood Debris Disposal Options

Madison County, KY and the City of Richmond are partnering to provide flood debris disposal options for residents impacted by recent flooding.

Residents have two options for flood-related debris removal: a debris drop-off site for those who are able to transport items and curbside or roadside pickup for those needing cleanup assistance.

Debris Drop-Off Site

Residents who have already loaded flood-related debris may bring it to the debris drop-off site located behind Madison Central.

The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 2 PM at Georgia St. / 40-O Road.

A valid Madison County driver’s license is required for access.

Curbside / Roadside Pickup

Residents may also place flood-related debris at the curb or roadside for cleanup.

Please separate items by debris type:

Debris Type
Household
Vegetation
Construction

Separating debris helps crews identify and collect materials more efficiently.

Need a Property Assessment?

Residents whose living space was damaged by flooding and who need a property assessment may call 859-624-4787, option 9.

Please leave a brief description of your needs, name, address, and phone number to be added to the list for a team to contact you and assist.

Madison County and the City of Richmond will continue working with response partners to support cleanup and recovery efforts throughout impacted areas.

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Flood Debris Disposal Options

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