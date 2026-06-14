Madison County Recognizes Flag Day
Madison County presented a Flag Day proclamation on Friday ahead of the June 14 observance, honoring the adoption of the American flag by the Second Continental Congress in 1777.
Today, Flag Day offers an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of Old Glory. The flag remains a symbol of hope, pride, freedom, and the sacrifices made throughout our nation’s history.
Honoring Service and Sacrifice
Suzie Durr spoke on behalf of the Jemima Boone Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
She reflected on the meaning of the American flag, reminding residents that it is more than a piece of cloth. It represents sacrifice, courage, service, and the freedoms passed down through generations.
Durr also shared upcoming opportunities for the community to take part in America 250 events as the nation prepares to commemorate 250 years of independence in 2026.
Looking Ahead to America 250
Here are several ways residents can take part in local America 250 events and commemorations:
- Tulip Poplar Tree Dedication: A tulip poplar tree, Kentucky’s official state tree, has been planted at White Hall Park as part of the America 250 commemoration. The community is invited to attend a dedication ceremony on July 17 at 9 a.m. at White Hall Park.
- Revolutionary War Patriot Marker Dedication: Following the tree dedication, an America 250 Revolutionary War Patriot Marker dedication will take place at Fort Boonesborough State Park. The marker will honor the men and women who dedicated themselves to the founding of our nation.
- Fourth of July Celebration: Residents are also encouraged to take part in Fourth of July activities with the City of Richmond as the community continues to celebrate America’s history and upcoming 250th anniversary.
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