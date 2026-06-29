Jun 29, 2026

It is officially summer in Oklahoma, meaning that most of us are spending more time outdoors. And of course, here in Oklahoma, there is always plenty to do out there. Whether the activity involves visiting some of the 70,000 surface acres of water managed by the Grand River Dam Authority (Grand and Hudson lakes and W.R. Holway Reservoir) or floating down the scenic Illinois River, the area’s abundant water resources will be the backdrop for many summertime memories. GRDA understands this and works very hard to protect these natural resources and to help ensure all visitors to these waters have safe and enjoyable outings.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s communities also have a lot to offer during the summer. Independence Day celebrations are nearly upon us and all around the lake shore and across Oklahoma, firework displays will soon fill the nighttime sky. Several of these displays were made possible, in part, by the support of GRDA. The organization is proud to play this role in supporting summertime fun.

As a public power partner with 14 Oklahoma communities, GRDA has the opportunity to support unique events, fairs, festivals and fun, as well as year-round economic development. In fact, GRDA is a proud member of 26 chambers of commerce, economic development, and marketing associations in the communities and around the shores of our waters.

Our workforce is also extra busy off-the-clock this time of year. Team GRDA employees are doing their part to coach little league, serve on school boards, volunteer at community events, and do hundreds of other tasks to help make their hometowns great places to live, work and play, not only in summer, but year-round. The work they do on-the-clock helps support the important roles they play in their communities. Like many of our ratepayers who call this area home, GRDA employees are committed to seeing their hometowns thrive.

From your friends at GRDA, we hope you enjoy Summer 2026!

GRDA is Oklahoma’s largest public power electric utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an “Oklahoma agency of excellence” by focusing on the 5 E’s: employees, electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, and efficiency.