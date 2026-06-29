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Protecting vulnerable adults in Mesa County

If you’re worried about a vulnerable adult (an elderly family member or an adult with disabilities) in Mesa County, Adult Protection Services is here to help. We’ll investigate signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation, connect individuals with supportive services, and step in with legal help if needed.

If you suspect someone isn’t safe, call the hotline at 970‑248‑2888 (or dial 911 in an emergency). It only takes one voice to protect someone who can’t protect themselves.

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Protecting vulnerable adults in Mesa County

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