Holiday Weekend Enforcement

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a statewide effort across government to improve travel on state roadways through the Independence Day holiday weekend. State and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols to crack down on reckless and impaired driving statewide ahead of and during the July 4th holiday weekend. This campaign, funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), begins on Monday, June 29, and will run through Sunday, July 5. In addition, to relieve congestion and speed up travel during the busy holiday weekend, temporary lane closures will be suspended starting on Thursday.

“Have fun celebrating this historic holiday and the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence, but do it responsibly,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is doing everything we can to make travel this weekend as smooth and safe as possible, but safety on the roads is a team effort. We have zero tolerance for reckless drivers who endanger others, so please have a plan if you will be drinking and do not drive impaired.”

Law enforcement officers across New York will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target dangerous and aggressive driving during what is considered the busiest travel weekend of the summer.

To help ease travel during the busy holiday weekend, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. Thursday, July 2, through 6 a.m. Monday, July 6. Drivers should be aware some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt said, “On this 4th of July we mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. We want everyone to celebrate this historic milestone safely and responsibly. Please do not drive recklessly and never, ever drive impaired. There are safe alternatives, so please make a plan to protect yourself and others on the road.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Dangerous behaviors such as speeding, impaired, and reckless driving cause scores of senseless injuries and deaths on our roads each day. As we gear up to commemorate the 4th of July, we all need to be proactive and plan ahead to celebrate responsibly. Remember, everyone is trying to get somewhere to enjoy the holiday, and we must share the road in a safe and respectful manner. Through strong partnership and enforcement, the New York State Police will continue to work with the DMV and our law enforcement colleagues to keep irresponsible drivers off the road.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This Fourth of July, as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday with friends and family, let us do so safely. I urge everyone to please, do not drink and drive, obey posted speed limits, put your phones down and pay attention to the task at hand — driving. To help move traffic safely this holiday weekend, the State Department of Transportation will be suspending all non-emergency construction activities. Let’s all do what we can to celebrate safely.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Millions of motorists are traveling in New York this Independence Day weekend for numerous events happening statewide. Suspending construction activities over the holiday weekend will help motorists get to their destinations with fewer delays. Our employees and emergency responders will still be out on the road all weekend assisting motorists, so please slow down and move over for all vehicles on the side of the road. We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday weekend. We thank our partners at New York State Police Troop T for their dedication to keeping motorists safe.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and Town of Brighton Police Department Chief David Catholdi said, “The New York State Association of Chiefs of Police proudly supports the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee’s July 4th enforcement campaign. Independence Day is a time for celebration, especially as we celebrate 250 years of this great nation, but it must also be a time for personal responsibility. Law enforcement agencies across the state are committed to keeping our roadways safe through proactive enforcement efforts aimed at preventing impaired and reckless driving. We urge all New Yorkers to make smart decisions — plan ahead, drive sober, and always wear your seatbelt. Together, we can save lives and ensure a safe holiday for everyone.”

Ulster County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association Juan Figueroa said, “Kids are out of school, cookouts are underway, and many folks will be celebrating July 4 and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. If you want to keep your own independence, don’t drive impaired or recklessly. Law enforcement will be on the lookout for those dangerous drivers. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy summer and be safe on the roads and behind the wheel.”

During the same campaign last year, law enforcement issued 49,843 tickets. A total of 1,563 people were charged with driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, 612 tickets were issued for Move Over Law violations and 1,926 tickets were issued for distracted driving.

New York’s Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway to protect the lives of other drivers, passengers, roadway workers and emergency personnel. Motorists are urged to stay alert while driving, slow down and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road.

To reduce distracted driving, New York provides text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas, along state highways. All text stops will remain open, providing locations where drivers can safely and conveniently use their phones and other mobile devices for calling, texting, navigating and accessing mobile apps. Texting while driving can be deadly, as it takes the motorist’s eyes off the road, hands off the wheel and mind off driving.

All 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Motorists can view the service areas and plan their stops on the Thruway Authority’s website and free mobile app, which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app also provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails, which provide the latest conditions along the Thruway.

Travelers can also check NYSDOT's 511NY before traveling by calling 5-1-1, visiting the 511 website, or downloading the free 511NY mobile app on the App Store or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view 2,219 traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.

The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

The New York State Police, GTSC and NHTSA recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins

Before drinking, designate a sober driver

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or rideshare, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation

Use your community’s sober ride program

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.