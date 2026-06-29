Pipe installation complete on Route 799 (Beaverdam Road) in Fluvanna County

CULPEPER – Route 799 (Beaverdam Road) in Fluvanna County reopened to traffic on Monday, June 29, following a pipe installation project near Ridgeway Farm Court.

A portion of Beaverdam Road was closed Thursday, May 28, with a posted detour during the project. The detour has now been removed after the completion of the project.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.