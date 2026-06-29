Joint Statement on Fiscal Year 2027 Budget

(BOSTON—6/29/2026) Today, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael J. Rodrigues and House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz issued the following statement regarding the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget:

"On behalf of our fellow conferees, we are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle reconciling the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget. With this compromise budget agreement, the House and Senate are leading with a steady hand to deliver for the Commonwealth without any tax hikes or fee increases on residents who continue to feel the weight of federal uncertainty and without dipping into the Rainy-Day fund. Our teams are working quickly to finalize and file the conference committee report so the Legislature can act Wednesday to deliver a fiscally sound and responsible budget to the Governor's desk."