DSHA, American Heart Association to...

Dover, Del. June 29, 2026 – The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) and the Delaware chapter of the American Heart Association (AHA) are teaming up to help Delaware residents living in DSHA’s public housing communities in Kent and Sussex counties lower their risk of stroke, hypertension and heart disease by providing tools and educational resources to self-measure and self-monitor blood pressure.

Through the collaborative agreement, AHA provides blood pressure devices, cuffs, logs to record results and educational materials to DSHA’s public housing communities in Kent and Sussex counties. DSHA has set up blood pressure stations in those community centers so residents can access the devices and cuffs and measure their blood pressure. Educational materials provided by AHA explain how to interpret results, when to seek the care of a medical professional, and ways to prevent and treat high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. DSHA staff on site will have a list of healthcare professionals in their respective geographic areas to share with residents upon request whose blood pressure results indicate a need for medical attention.

According to the National Vital Statistics System of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in 2024, the most recent year for which statistics are available, Delaware had the highest stroke death rate in the United States, with 62.6 deaths per 100,000 people. That is well above the average stroke death rate in 2024 of 23.7 per 100,000 people. Mississippi had the second highest rate, with 52.1 deaths per 100,000.

Stroke, along with cancer and heart disease, are leading causes of death in Delaware, according to the CDC. The Dover Census Tract, where two of the seven public housing communities are located, has a poor overall rating in cardiovascular health among its citizens. Because of these factors, the collaboration between DSHA and AHA is intended to spread key messages about hypertension awareness and prevention, healthy lifestyles and recognition of cardiovascular warning signs.

“DSHA’s collaboration with the American Heart Association aligns well with our mission to provide financial, reading and health literacy services to our residents in Kent and Sussex counties,” said DSHA Director Matthew Heckles. “We are excited to offer important health screening and educational resources where our residents live, making it convenient and free of charge to them.”

Yinka Isichel, AHA’s Community Impact Manager, Delaware, said, “We’re empowering our community to take charge of their health by knowing their blood pressure numbers – and these accessible stations make it easier than ever to do just that!”

Providing access to blood pressure monitoring equipment is another step by DSHA to address residents’ health. Earlier this year, DSHA partnered with the Sussex County Health Coalition, recently rebranded as the Delaware Rural Health Coalition, to increase health outcomes for residents and the Delaware Cardiovascular Health Learning Collaborative to offer healthy heart programing. It also is participating in La Red Health Center’s Maternal Outreach and Mobile Services: Advancing Health for Rural Delaware Families (MOMS) in Southern Delaware.