Governor Meyer and DSHA announce...

DOVER — Governor Meyer and the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) announced today that they have an agreement in principle with Delaware State University to purchase its Living and Learning Commons in Dover as a site to expand the Hope Center model in Kent County.

After Governor Meyer created the Delaware Interagency Collaborative to End Homelessness last spring, the group of state agency leaders and homelessness service providers identified significant gaps in shelter capacity and access to services, especially in Kent and Sussex counties. Opening a center in Dover will close those regional gaps, strengthen crisis response and improve the pathway to permanent housing.

“Housing is a human right. We must provide Delaware’s most vulnerable with safe, stable shelter with dignity, providing real hope for a brighter tomorrow,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “The Kent County Hope Center will provide comprehensive services to address the root causes of those in our community who are most in need.”

“This is exciting news for Kent County and the entire state. By creating a Hope Center in Dover, and eventually Sussex, we can boost the capacity of our homelessness system in settings that combine housing and supportive services – all operating under a model built on best practices,” said DSHA Director Matthew Heckles. “We believe this is a major step forward to reducing homelessness in Delaware.”

“Delaware State University is deeply committed to supporting the state of Delaware, extending our impact far beyond campus borders. Our footprint has grown more than 40 percent in five years, through the acquisition of Wesley College and the donation of the former Capital One property on the Wilmington Riverfront. Growing responsibly means making sure every asset serves people. The Living and Learning Commons, a mile from our main campus and otherwise underused, can now be a place where Delaware families in transition find stability, services, and a pathway to permanent housing,” said DSU President Tony Allen. “The sale will not affect University operations. I commend Governor Meyer, Director Heckles, and their team for their leadership.”

DSHA identified the DSU property on North DuPont Highway as a viable location for a residential space where individuals can access supportive services. The 132,449-square-foot building is in a high-traffic, commercial area with bus service and parking, and the existing building is designed for various styles of living quarters and common areas.

DSHA will partner with state agencies and contractors to provide a curated suite of services for individuals staying at the center as well as the community at large.

Under the agreement, DSHA would purchase the property for $11.243 million pending a final contract. DSHA will own and operate the center, purchasing the 5.98-acre property with existing funding. DSHA will not use state allocations for the acquisition.