InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Hands-Free Shade System for Outdoor Seating and Work Environments

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharon T. of St. Louis, MO is the creator of the Park Playground Bench Umbrella, a shade protection device that provides hands-free sun protection for individuals spending extended periods of time outdoors. The system combines the functionality of a conventional umbrella with a secure mounting mechanism that allows the umbrella to be attached to benches, work surfaces, vehicles, and other structures without requiring continuous user support.Extended outdoor activities such as supervising children at playgrounds, attending sporting events, relaxing in public parks, or performing maintenance tasks can expose individuals to prolonged sunlight and elevated temperatures. While traditional umbrellas offer portable shade, they typically require constant manual handling which limits convenience and reduces their practicality during activities that require the use of both hands. Additionally, many public seating areas and outdoor gathering spaces lack permanent shade structures.The Park Playground Bench Umbrella offers upgrades to traditional umbrellas through the integration of a mounting assembly located at the base of the unit. The mounting system utilizes a bracketed tightening mechanism that allows the umbrella to be securely attached to the frame, backrest, or other structural components of a bench. Once installed, the umbrella provides overhead shade without requiring the user to hold it and enable uninterrupted participation in outdoor activities.The umbrella is constructed using materials commonly found in conventional umbrella systems, including a lightweight support frame and weather-resistant canopy fabric. The canopy opens and closes through a standard deployment mechanism, while the attachment assembly serves as the primary distinguishing feature. The device creates a stable shaded area that can remain in place during routine outdoor use by securing the umbrella directly to a support structure.The attachment system may also be adapted for use on a variety of other structures. Potential applications include mounting to vehicles during outdoor maintenance tasks, attaching to motorcycles while parked, securing to sports-field seating, or utilizing the device at outdoor events where temporary shade is needed. This versatility allows the system to function across recreational, occupational, and event-based areas.Key features and benefits include:• Hands-free umbrella system designed to provide shade without requiring continuous manual support.• Secure bracketed mounting mechanism that attaches to park benches, playground seating, and other structural surfaces.• Provides protection from direct sunlight and helps reduce the risk of sunburn during prolonged outdoor exposure.• Creates a more comfortable environment for individuals attending sporting events, supervising children, or relaxing in parks.• Supports outdoor work activities by providing localized shade while performing maintenance, repair, or service tasks.• Enhances user comfort and outdoor accessibility across recreational, occupational, and event-based settings.The Park Playground Bench Umbrella’s design improves user comfort and sun protection while expanding the range of environments in which portable shade can be effectively deployed.Sharon filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Park Playground Bench Umbrella. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Park Playground Bench Umbrella can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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