File Viewer for Android 5.0 Arrives on Google Play

Document Viewer Media Player File Manager

The latest release features a redesigned interface, improved performance, expanded archive support, and a better tablet experience.

Our goal with File Viewer for Android is to make it easy for people to access and view their files.” — Per Christensson

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharpened Productions has released File Viewer for Android 5.0 , a major update to its popular Android app that introduces a modernized interface, faster file browsing, enhanced archive support, and numerous usability improvements.File Viewer for Android enables users to open, browse, and manage over 200 file formats. Version 5 improves the experience with a cleaner interface, making it faster and easier to work with documents, media files, archives, and other common file formats."Our goal with File Viewer for Android is to make it easy for people to access and view their files," said Per Christensson, President of Sharpened Productions. "Whether someone needs to open a document, identify an unknown email attachment, or simply organize their files, File Viewer provides a fast and intuitive experience."Highlights of File Viewer for Android 5.0 include:- A modernized interface with a fresh new design- Faster browsing and navigation throughout the app- Expanded support for compressed archives, including RAR- A redesigned audio player- An improved experience on Android tabletsUnlike other mobile file viewers that can only open a few formats, File Viewer for Android combines an intuitive file manager with broad format support. The app can open documents, spreadsheets, presentations, PDFs, images, camera RAW files, audio and video files, eBooks, archives, email files, source code, and many other file types, all within a single app.File Viewer for Android is available for free on Google Play , with an optional "Pro" upgrade that unlocks additional features and removes advertisements.About Sharpened ProductionsFounded in 2003, Sharpened Productions develops software that helps people open, view, and manage files across multiple platforms. Its products include File Viewer Plus for Windows, File Viewer for Android, and FileInfo.com , one of the web's largest resources for file format information.

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