File Viewer Plus Enterprise Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

File Viewer Plus Enterprise View and convert over 400 file formats

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy File Viewer Plus Enterprise through the Microsoft Marketplace.

We’re excited to join the Microsoft Marketplace, which simplifies deployment and license management for our business users.” — Per Christensson

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharpened Productions today announced the availability of File Viewer Plus Enterprise in the Microsoft Marketplace , the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Sharpened Productions customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.File Viewer Plus Enterprise is a secure Windows desktop application designed to simplify file viewing and document management. The software opens more than 400 file formats, including Microsoft 365 documents, PDFs, images, media files, CAD drawings, and compressed archives — all within a single, user-friendly interface.The software reflects more than a decade of user-focused development and refinement from Minnesota-based Sharpened Productions. File Viewer Plus has consistently ranked among the most highly reviewed productivity and utility apps, earning praise for its ease of use, broad file compatibility, and reliable performance.“File Viewer Plus Enterprise provides large teams with a simple way to view and manage their files,” said Per Christensson, Founder of Sharpened Productions. “We’re excited to join the Microsoft Marketplace, which simplifies deployment and license management for our business users.”By purchasing File Viewer Plus Enterprise through the Microsoft Marketplace, organizations can streamline procurement using existing Microsoft purchasing agreements and Azure billing relationships. Administrators can assign and manage licenses directly through the Microsoft 365 admin center without requiring separate publisher accounts.File Viewer Plus Enterprise supports flexible deployment models for organizations of all sizes, including installation on individual workstations, shared systems, and virtual environments. The platform also includes a Read-Only Edition designed for regulated industries and controlled environments where preventing file modification is essential.Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination for finding, trying, and buying trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.Sharpened Productions develops Windows software and online technology resources used by millions of users worldwide. Its flagship desktop application, File Viewer Plus, provides an all-in-one solution for opening, editing, converting, and managing hundreds of file formats on Windows.

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