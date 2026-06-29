NMPRC updates guidelines for open meeting public comment

Expanded process aims to allow more input from as many New Mexicans as possible

In response to public feedback, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC or Commission) is updating how it takes public comment during its open meetings, beginning Thursday, July 2. These changes are designed to make the process smoother and more accessible so that as many New Mexicans as possible can share their views with the Commission.

To improve the flow of each meeting and ensure more voices can be heard, the Commission is adding a specific agenda item for public officials to provide comments. This change will allow the full 30‑minute public comment period to be focused entirely on receiving input from community members about matters currently under review by the Commission.

The Commission is also adjusting the order of speakers to prioritize those who sign up in advance. Anyone who has registered prior to the meeting – whether attending in person or remotely – will be called first. Individuals who do not sign up ahead of time and attend in person may still be able to comment, but only if time allows after all registered speakers have been heard.

With so much interest in the ongoing PNM acquisition case, the Commission will also soon be holding a separate public comment session dedicated specifically to that topic. The date, time, and location will be shared as soon as they’re finalized.

“These updates to the public comment process are meant to make it easier for more New Mexicans to share their perspectives with us,” said Commission Chair Patrick O’Connell. “By organizing things in a clearer and more accessible way, we hope to hear from even more communities and better understand the issues that matter to them.”

Anyone wishing to speak at an open meeting can sign up by emailing public.comment@prc.nm.gov or calling 505‑490‑7910 by 5 p.m. the day before the meeting. The same contact information can be used to request a Zoom link if you plan to participate remotely. When registering, please indicate whether you will attend in person or virtually.

Additionally, the Commission always accepts written comments through the PRCe360 portal, offering another convenient way for New Mexicans to share their perspectives.

More information about providing public comments is available here.