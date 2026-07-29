New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Named a 2026 Top Workplace by the Albuquerque Journal

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) is excited to announce that it has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by the Albuquerque Journal. This marks the first time the agency has earned this distinguished statewide recognition.

The honor is based exclusively on confidential employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by Energage LLC, an independent research and employee‑engagement firm. The survey assessed key drivers of workplace culture, including whether employees feel respected, supported, empowered in their roles, and able to grow professionally.

The NMPRC secured its place on the list with strong staff participation: 83 of 108 employees responded, resulting in a 77 percent response rate. Based on these results, the Commission ranked No. 10 among small employers, defined as organizations with fewer than 149 employees. This year, 59 New Mexico employers were recognized across three size categories, with 23 named in the small‑employer group.

This recognition comes as the NMPRC continues to strengthen its internal operations and support. Over the past year and a half, the agency has expanded training and professional development opportunities, relocated its Santa Fe offices, opened a satellite office in Albuquerque, and launched PRCe360, a modern case‑management system that replaces an aging e‑docket and enhances transparency in utility regulation. Together, these milestones reflect thoughtful planning, effective project management, and a sustained commitment to investing in staff tools and resources, improving service to the public, and positioning the agency for long‑term success.

“Our commitment to serving the people of New Mexico is at the heart of this achievement,” said Chief of Staff Cholla Khoury. “By providing staff with the tools and resources they need to grow and succeed, we enhance the quality, transparency, and care that guide our regulatory work for the public.”

Now in its 14th year, the Top Workplaces program highlights organizations that prioritize employee satisfaction and organizational health – a standard the NMPRC is honored to meet. The agency extends its sincere appreciation to all staff whose feedback made this recognition possible.

The full list of 2026 honorees can be viewed here.