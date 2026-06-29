The Town of Richmond will be opening designated cooling centers this week, as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees.





Richmond Town Hall: 2nd floor conference room - 5 Richmond Townhouse Road

Dates & Times of Operation: Wednesday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Thursday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM (the Town Hall is now closed on Fridays)

Richmond Senior/Community Center - 1168 Main Street

Dates & Times of Operation: Wednesday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Thursday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Friday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Clark Memorial Library - 7 Pinehurst Drive

Dates & Times of Operation: Wednesday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Thursday 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM





Please note that only service animals are permitted at these locations.











