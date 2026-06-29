EngageCheck Uses AI to Score Influencer Audience Quality

EngageCheck AI-powered influencer audit dashboard visual

The influencer audit tool uses AI to score Instagram audience quality and help brands flag fake followers before campaign spend.

Brands should not have to trust follower counts at face value. EngageCheck gives them a fast way to check audience quality first.” — David Schlaegel, Founder of Marketing Hog

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EngageCheck today announced its AI-powered influencer audit tool for brands and agencies that need a faster way to evaluate Instagram creators before approving campaign spend.The platform uses AI to score influencer account quality, review audience signals, and flag fake follower risk in a clear report. Instead of relying on follower counts or surface-level engagement, marketers can review audience composition, engagement quality, and authenticity patterns before they decide whether a creator is worth paying.Influencer fraud remains a practical problem for marketing teams. A creator can look strong on the surface while carrying weak engagement, suspicious follower patterns, or signs of purchased reach. Those problems are often hard to catch until after spend is already committed. EngageCheck moves the check earlier in the process, giving campaign teams a faster way to screen creators before budget goes out.The product is built for brand managers, agency strategists, and campaign leads who need a clear reason to approve or pass on a creator. Each audit is designed to turn messy account signals into a score marketers can understand quickly, with supporting details that explain where the risk is coming from.EngageCheck focuses first on Instagram audience audits, where follower inflation and engagement manipulation can be difficult to spot manually. The system looks for account-level signals that help separate real communities from inflated accounts, including audience quality, engagement behavior, and fake follower risk.The company said the tool is especially useful for teams reviewing creator lists, agency shortlists, sponsored post opportunities, and ongoing influencer partnerships. A marketer can run an audit before sending a contract, approving a campaign, or renewing a creator relationship.Recent EngageCheck press coverage has appeared across regional broadcast and business outlets including FOX40, CW33, KXAN, Florida Today, The Herald News, The Enterprise, Global Tech Reporter, Applied Technology News, and Business Herald Online. Marketing Hog said the visibility reflects growing interest in tools that make creator marketing more accountable.For agencies, the workflow can also support batch-style review before a campaign goes live. Teams can compare several creator accounts, document why certain creators were approved, and avoid relying only on screenshots, media kits, or follower counts. The result is a cleaner review process for influencer programs that need both speed and accountability.Marketing Hog builds practical marketing tools that help brands and agencies spend smarter. EngageCheck is part of that focus, giving marketers a direct way to check audience quality before creator campaign dollars are committed.Brands and agencies can run an audit directly at https://engagecheck.com ###

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