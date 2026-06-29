Marketing Hog Launches EngageCheck, a Fast Audience-Quality Check for Creator Campaigns

EngageCheck audits Instagram accounts for fake followers and bot engagement, scoring audiences 0 to 100.

EngageCheck audits public Instagram accounts for fake followers and bot engagement, returning a 0 to 100 Audience Quality Score in under two minutes.

A lot of influencer spend is going to audiences that are not what they appear to be. We want checking an audience to be as routine as checking a price.” — David Schlaegel, Founder of Marketing Hog

CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Hog today announced the public launch of EngageCheck, a tool that lets brands and agencies verify whether an Instagram audience is real before they commit budget to a creator campaign.The premise is simple. Influencer marketing keeps growing, but so does the gap between follower counts and actual reach. Fake followers, bot engagement, comment pods, and low-quality audiences can make a creator look far more valuable than they are. EngageCheck gives marketers a quick, low-commitment way to look under the hood before money changes hands.Users enter a public Instagram handle and EngageCheck audits the account for fake followers, bot engagement, comment pods, brand-safety risk, and overall audience quality. It returns a 0 to 100 Audience Quality Score along with a plain-English verdict on whether the account is safe to work with. Most reports finish in under two minutes. There is a free preview and no card is required to start.The product is built around speed and clarity. Larger influencer platforms can require subscriptions, onboarding, and a learning curve before they return an answer. EngageCheck is designed for the moment right before a decision, when a brand or agency just needs to know if an audience is genuine and worth the spend.EngageCheck launches with tiered pricing to fit different volumes of work. Individual checks start at $5, with Light at $10 and Growth at $20 for marketers running regular audits. Agency plans cover higher volumes at $99 for 50 audits, $299 for 200, and $599 for 500. An API is also available for teams that need to run bulk Instagram audits inside their own workflows.The product also includes AI-powered support built directly into EngageCheck, so users can open support tickets and get guided help or a handoff when they need it, without leaving the tool."A lot of influencer spend is going to audiences that are not what they appear to be," said David Schlaegel, Founder of Marketing Hog. "We want checking an audience to be as routine as checking a price."EngageCheck is available now at https://engagecheck.com . The free preview lets new users run a check and see how the Audience Quality Score works before choosing a plan.About Marketing HogMarketing Hog builds practical tools that help brands and agencies make better marketing decisions. EngageCheck is its audience-verification product for the creator economy. EngageCheck is not affiliated with Instagram or Meta.###

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