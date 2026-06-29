Elevated Ozone forecasted for week of June 29

High ozone could continue with hot temperatures into Fourth of July weekend

Meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (ELGE) are gearing up for high temperatures this week. With temperatures in the 90s and clear skies, the chance of high ozone is also top of mind. Our meteorologists use air models to forecast when air quality may be poor, and they will issue whenever conditions call for them. An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been called for the 7-county southeast Michigan area on June 29 with another alert called for west Michigan on June 30.

This is happening because warm temperatures and ample sunlight will mix with relatively light winds to allow surface-level ozone to be created and linger in multiple areas around the state. Hourly ozone concentrations are anticipated to reach and exceed the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range for multiple hours. When this is forecasted to happen, Air Quality Alerts are called.

“There is the potential for multiple high ozone days this week,” said EGLE Meteorologist Alec Kownacki. “So, we will be diligently tracking weather patterns into the weekend and calling alerts as necessary.”

Ozone is a pollutant that is formed in the atmosphere over time when Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) mix in the air. VOCs come from things such as industrial solvents and degreasing agents, evaporation of gasoline, and consumer products such as paints and cleaning products. NOx comes from cars, trucks, power plants, and various industrial sources, usually when some type of fuel is burned. When VOC and NOx emissions are combined on warm, sunny days, harmful ozone may be formed. Ozone is called a regional pollutant because it can move and cover large areas.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory conditions like asthma. Watch for symptoms including wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat, and eyes.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which can lead to ozone formation. These activities include:

refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling;

using gasoline powered lawn equipment;

using charcoal lighter fluid.

Positive activities include:

driving less;

telecommuting;

delaying or combining errands.

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