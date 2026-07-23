EGLE unveils Youth Sustainability Project Showcase highlighting student-led efforts

Environmental Education at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is excited to introduce the Youth Sustainability Project Showcase, an interactive, statewide map application designed to celebrate the creativity, dedication, and leadership of Michigan’s youth who are protecting our environment and advancing sustainability in their communities. Schools, students, classrooms, and extracurricular groups have been hard at work making Michigan a better place to be. This new tool helps shine a light on their efforts.

The Youth Sustainability Project Showcase features real student-led efforts completed across the state. It invites the public to explore, learn from, and add to a growing collection of inspiring work. The Showcase increases awareness of student-driven efforts and encourages even more classrooms, clubs, schools, and extracurricular groups to get involved.

By featuring both new and ongoing projects, the map celebrates youth leadership and sparks fresh ideas for others interested in environmental action. Teachers, advisors, and community mentors can browse the map to see how students across Michigan are making a difference for the environment. Students, classrooms, schools, and extracurricular groups are encouraged to share the impact they are making, whether they are just getting started or already underway.

Users of the Youth Sustainability Project Showcase can:

Search for projects by location

Explore sustainability actions that align with the four categories of the Michigan Green Schools program

View project data in an interactive table or download it in multiple formats

Discover examples such as school greenhouses, pollinator plantings, rain gardens, recycling programs, and more

The Youth Sustainability Project Showcase also demonstrates how youth-led community action connects with Michigan’s environmental education programs and curriculum, showing how real-world sustainability work supports learning goals. Projects can be submitted by any student group in Michigan. The Showcase is available on EGLE’s Maps and Open Data Portal, where new submissions can be made anytime using the link provided within the app.

Share your long-running or emerging sustainability success stories by submitting your project through the Project Submission form on the map. Explore Michigan Green Schools resources and learn more about EGLE’s environmental education content and curriculum support to get inspired and start planning your next project.

If you have questions regarding EGLE’s environmental education resources, please contact EGLE-Classroom@Michigan.gov.