Flurry of recycling events for hard-to-dispose of items planned across state this summer, fall

From Detroit to Leelanau and South Haven to Genesee County, Michigan communities across the state are holding recycling events for regular and hard-to-dispose-of materials this summer and into the fall.

Many Michigan communities host annual events to collect items that may have value or create human health or environmental hazards, including materials like unwanted tires, mattresses, and household hazardous waste. So, if you’re wondering where to dispose of old batteries or other items, now is the time to locate those collections in your community and plan for them. Some events require registration.

Check the list below to get a jump start on participating in what is offered in your community.

If you don’t find an event listed below, be sure to search EGLE’s directory of collections at Michigan.gov/egleHHW.