Reps. Lehman, Sweet highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 29, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Reps. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) and Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will support Hoosier farmers and small businesses, protect Hoosier children and improve public safety.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

Lehman said a new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Hoosier farmers and small business owners should have the ability to sell their products without unnecessary and costly red tape," Lehman said. "This new law cuts burdensome regulations, supports local businesses and increases access to fresh and affordable food."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

Sweet said to increase access to childcare, a new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Expanding childcare access was a priority this legislative session," said Sweet, who is a member of the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee. "Childcare is essential and legislators want to make sure families have more options that are affordable and accessible."

House Enrolled Act 1257: Protecting Vulnerable Children

A new law provides additional oversight and public transparency to Indiana Department of Child Services cases involving child fatalities, requiring more detailed reporting on these cases to reduce child abuse and protect Hoosier children.

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

A new law strengthens immigration enforcement in Indiana by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) represents House District 79,

which includes all of Adams County, and portions of Jay and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) represents House District 50,

which includes all of Huntington County, and portions of Miami, Wabash and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.