Reps. Sweet, Snow highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 29, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Reps. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) and Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will cut taxes for working Hoosiers, expand childcare access, strengthen immigration enforcement and support farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

Sweet said to increase access to childcare, a new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Expanding childcare access was a priority this legislative session," said Sweet, who is a member of the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee. "Childcare is essential and legislators want to make sure families have more options that are affordable and accessible."



Senate Enrolled Act 243: Cutting Taxes for Working Hoosiers

Snow said a new law he co-sponsored aligns with President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act to eliminate state taxes on tips and overtime for hardworking Hoosiers in 2026.

"Just like past years, this legislative session we cut red tape and lowered taxes," said Snow, who serves as vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. "Hoosiers and their families deserve to keep more of their money as we continue to make Indiana a great state to live, work and raise a family."

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

This new law strengthens immigration enforcement in Indiana by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests.

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) represents House District 50,

which includes all of Huntington County, and portions of Miami, Wabash and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) represents House District 22,

which includes portions of Kosciusko and Wabash counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.