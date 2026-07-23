Reps. Karickhoff, VanNatter: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 23, 2026) – Howard County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Supporting future teachers today means strengthening Indiana's classrooms for years to come," Karickhoff said. "It's exciting to see talented Hoosier students pursue careers in education, and these future educators will help ensure our classrooms remain in good hands."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Isabella Stoeckley, Taylor High School;

Kaiden Petty, Eastern High School;

Logan Byrd, Eastern High School;

Meredith Kelly, Northwestern High School;

Nora Young, Tri-Central Middle/High School; and

Samuel Craig, Northwestern High School.

Those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"It's encouraging to see these high-achieving students answer the call to become educators," VanNatter said. "By supporting these students as they prepare for the classroom, we are helping build a strong pipeline of talented Hoosier students for years to come."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) represents House District 30,

which includes portions of Grant and Howard counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) represents House District 38,

which includes all of Carroll and Tipton counties, and

portions of Cass, Clinton, Howard and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.