Elkhart County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 29, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will strengthen immigration enforcement, protect Hoosier children and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) said a new law strengthens immigration enforcement in Indiana by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests.

"Protecting Hoosiers and upholding the law go hand-in-hand," Abbott said. "This legislation aligns state policy with federal immigration enforcement efforts while strengthening overall public safety."

House Enrolled Act 1408: Strengthening Social Media Protections

State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) said this law establishes safeguards for adolescents on social media by requiring parental consent, giving parents the ability to better monitor social media activity and restricting addictive or harmful features.

"Research shows social media is having a negative impact on our youth," King said. "Parents have the right to decide whether and how their child uses social media in their most formative years, and this law empowers them to make the decision that's right for them."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) said to increase access to childcare, a new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Hoosier children and families are always top of mind during the legislative session," Miller said. "Legislators worked to help expand access to childcare and encourage employers to provide affordable care options to their working parents."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) said a new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Food producers should be able to sell their products without government needlessly getting in the way," Wesco said. "Streamlining these regulations gives them more opportunities and Hoosiers more access to fresh, nutritious food."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

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State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) represents House District 49,

which includes a portion of Elkhart County.

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State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) represents House District 48,

which includes a portion of Elkhart County.

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State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) represents House District 21,

which includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

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