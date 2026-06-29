St. Joseph County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 29, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect. These new laws will protect Hoosier children, strengthen immigration enforcement and support farmers and small businesses.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1257: Protecting Vulnerable Children

State Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger) said a new law provides additional oversight and public transparency to Indiana Department of Child Services cases involving child fatalities, requiring more detailed reporting on these cases to reduce child abuse and protect Hoosier children.

"Safeguarding our children is our most important responsibility," said DeVon, who serves as chair of the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee. "Ensuring we have full and transparent information about child abuse and neglect cases will help us prevent more of these tragedies from occurring."

Senate Enrolled Act 78: Banning Cell Phones During School

State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) said to cut down on classroom distractions, a new law he sponsored prohibits students from using wireless communication devices throughout the school day.

"Cellphones are making it increasingly difficult for Hoosier children to learn without distractions," Teshka said. "This law supports students and educators to improve focus and academic engagement."

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) said a new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Food producers should be able to sell their products without government needlessly getting in the way," Wesco said. "Streamlining these regulations gives them more opportunities and Hoosiers more access to fresh, nutritious food."

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

A new law strengthens immigration enforcement in Indiana by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger) represents House District 5,

which includes a portion of St. Joseph County.

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State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) represents House District 7,

which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

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State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) represents House District 21,

which includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

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